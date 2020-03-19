Police step up efforts to get Malaysians off the streets during 14-day shutdown (VIDEO)

A group of people is seen having lunch outdoors as police officers arrive to advise them to stay at home. ― Picture via Twitter/akamilsaha

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 ― The Royal Malaysia Police have stepped up efforts to enforce the federal government’s 14-day movement control order to curb the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

In several viral videos and photos circulating on social media and messaging app WhatsApp, the police force is seen extensively encouraging people to stay at home and restrict unnecessary movements until March 31.

A recent Twitter photo, which appears to be taken near Titiwangsa Park in Kuala Lumpur, shows a family conveniently having a picnic behind the park’s fencing.

In a subsequent photo, it was shown that a group of policemen on bikes had arrived and were advising the family members.

Mcm kene hurung langau 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/O18R2xeVa6 — Gon 🦍 (@akamilsaha) March 19, 2020

In other videos, the police are seen conducting roadblocks along major roads to advise the public to stay at home and stick to the guidelines by the government to contain the virus.

Kalau takde keperluan stay dekat rumah tau. Kesian abang polis kita panas-panas cuti kena freeze bagai. Masing-masing kena berkorban untuk keselamatan bersama. Kita jaga kita. #DudukRumah pic.twitter.com/TZF1zSFQvx — Raja Typo© (@_rajatypo) March 19, 2020

Last night, the police were seen patrolling around Jalan Bukit Bintang in Kuala Lumpur and making announcements through loudspeakers to advise pedestrians to head back to their homes.

Ramai gak eh yang dok jalan jalan dekat kl. Aku dapat ni from group whatsapp. pic.twitter.com/ldLYp2USha — Akeem Duduk Rumah (@AkeemSharyzal) March 18, 2020

The country is in its second day of a two-week restriction of movement control order enforced to contain the spread of Covid-19, which has so far infected 790 Malaysians and claimed two lives.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was forced to address the nation again last night and reminded all Malaysians to remain at home in order for the shutdown to be effective.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has repeatedly told Malaysians that there’s only a small window of opportunity for the country to stem the rapid spread of Covid-19 and urged everyone to cooperate by restricting their movements, while the government and front-liners continue to fight the endemic.

Earlier today, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, said in a press conference that only 60 per cent of the public has obeyed the movement control order, and as a result, the police had to deploy its marshals to control the situation through roadblocks.

He also warned that if the public don't take the order seriously, the police may be forced to take harsher action under the law.