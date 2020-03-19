No-kit at-home workout videos you can do during a coronavirus lockdown (VIDEO)

Many popular trainers post most of their fitness videos online for free, so as long as you have an internet connection, you have a selection of different workouts available no matter where you’re self-isolating. ― Screen capture via YouTube/Kayla Itsi

NEW YORK, March 19 — If you’ve found yourself suddenly self-quarantining or in a nationwide lockdown due to Covid-19, you might be wondering how to keep fit when you can’t head to the gym, swimming pool or even outside.

Luckily, many popular trainers post most of their fitness videos online for free, so as long as you have an internet connection, you have a selection of different workouts available no matter where you’re self-isolating.

Here we’ve rounded up some of our favourites which could all be done in a small space and without any kit or equipment, so you don’t have to worry if you didn’t have time to stock up on gym kit before a lockdown.

Kayla Itsines

Australian personal trainer Kayla Itsines is best known for her SWEAT fitness app, which gives subscribers access to Kayla’s latest programme, with workouts which promise to boost your fitness and get results in just 28 minutes. But, you don’t have to sign up for her app. If you head to Kayla’s YouTube channel you can put together your own 28-minute challenges using her many free workout videos, which show you how to do quick rounds of exercises using just a mat and perhaps a few things you already have on-hand at home, such as heavy water bottles instead of weights.

Kit Rich

Kit Rich, who has trained the likes of Jennifer Lawrence and Kesha, also has a selection of no-kit workouts on her YouTube channel, where she will take you through a series of effective but easy to do at-home exercises such as jump squats and ab workouts. There is no music, but that means you can set your own soundtrack at home.

FitnessBlender

Husband-and-wife team Daniel and Kelli are the qualified personal trainers who run FitnessBlender, a YouTube fitness channel with a ton of videos to suit every level. While they do have a lot of strength training videos that use weights, there are so many to choose from in their back catalogue it’s easy to find videos that don’t require any equipment except a mat, and use only your own body weight. And, they’re all designed to be done in the space of home even when we’re not facing a lockdown.

Yoga with Adriene

Adriene Mishler’s videos on her Yoga with Adriene YouTube channel will not only help you stretch out those legs (and everywhere else!) without going outside, but she’ll also help you tackle your mental health too — and all you’ll need is a mat. Choose from energetic yoga flows, those which will help you calm any coronavirus-related anxiety, or you could even set yourself the challenge of completing Adriene’s latest 30-day yoga programme, appropriately entitled, “Home.” — AFP-Relaxnews