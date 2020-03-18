Love knows no boundaries: Connecticut man celebrates 67th wedding anniversary with quarantined wife amid Covid-19

Bob Shellard spent a special wedding anniversary with his quarantined wife, Nancy Shellard from outside the nursing home. — Picture via Pxhere.com

PETALING JAYA, March 18 — Nothing could stop Bob Shellard from celebrating his 67th wedding anniversary with wife, Nancy Shellard, who has been quarantined in a nursing home amidst the Covid-19 outbreak

Shellard brought a placard and captioned, “I’ve loved you 67 years and still do. Happy Anniversary” and held it to his wife's window of the home, according to a video posted by NBCNewYork.

In response to Shellard’s message, his wife sent him flying kisses, waved at him from her window and told the staff that “she felt like a queen.”

“It makes me feel bad because I want her down with me and I know she can’t be,” Shellard said.

The elderly couple are not allowed to time together due to the US government policy that forbids all visitors from nursing homes for 30 days because of the pandemic.

NBC New York shared an image of Shellard with his placard on his anniversary day, that has garnered over 250,000 likes and retweeted over 56,000 times.

Due to coronavirus precaution, Bob Shellard isn't allowed to visit his wife in her Connecticut nursing home. So he stood outside her window and held up a sign that said "I've loved you 67 years and still do. Happy Anniversary." https://t.co/cIwZxwmZeN pic.twitter.com/nW86SYm4HU — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) March 16, 2020

Most users were touched by the couple’s love towards each other, while others tweeted that in the midst of the pandemic, technology should be used to virtually see loved ones.

@MalibuMum tweeted, “It’s time that they set up FaceTime or Skype on iPads for family members to still be able to see each other. It’s not that hard to do and it will give people in the institutions the opportunity to learn something new. That in itself will help them be distracted.”

In a similar tweet, @SportGenerosity wrote, “A great reminder to look up a senior living facility by you and write them letters, have your children draw them pictures, send them any love you can. Isolation from your loved ones can be hard.”

@singforlive commented, “This breaks my heart. God bless them both. I hope they both stay healthy so they can celebrate together next year.”