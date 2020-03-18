Locked down Chicago marine park opens doors for penguins to roam free (VIDEO)

Annie and Edward wandering around the marine park. — Twitter screencap

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — The global pandemic has resulted in many businesses closing its doors to the public to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Chicago’s marine park, Shedd Aquarium, however has seen ‘new visitors’ despite lockdown, as it opened doors for its penguins to freely roam around.

The aquarium shared a few videos on their Facebook and Twitter page of a group of Rockhopper Penguins having a walk inside the facility and visiting other animals as well.

The first video they’ve posted shows a Rockhopper penguin named Wellington having a look around at an aquarium in the park.

“Wellington seemed most interested in the fishes in Amazon Rising! The black-barred silver dollars also seemed interested in their unusual visitor,” read the caption.

On Tuesday morning, the marine park shared three more videos of a couple of bonded Rockhopper penguins named Annie and Edward wandering around the park rotunda as well as into the admin area.

“This morning, Edward and Annie explored Shedd’s rotunda. They are a bonded pair of rockhopper penguins, which means they are together for nesting season.”

“Springtime is nesting season for penguins at Shedd, and this year is no different!”

The adventure continues! 🐧🐧

Shedd Aquarium also offers digital coverage of the nesting season as Annie and Edward will start building their nest sometime next week.

It said that its caregivers are constantly finding ways to provide new experience for their animals.

“While this may be a strange time for us, these days feel normal for animals at Shedd.”

“Our caregivers are constantly providing new experiences for the animals to explore and express their natural behaviours with.”

The videos have been viewed more than a million times across Facebook and Twitter and cheered up many social media users.

“I love them. Thank you for this bright spot in a tough week,” said a Twitter user.

“These posts are making me so happy,” another user said.