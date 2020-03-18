Cabin fever cats amuse social media as Malaysia enter first day of restricted movement (VIDEO)

Screengrab of Syazwani's video shows the cats waiting to be let out of their house. — Image via Twitter/@aweenwanie

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — As Malaysians cope with the first day of restricted movement, a video on Twitter showing four cats waiting to be let out of their house has tugged on the heartstrings of internet users.

The video which lasts just over a minute was posted by Twitter user Nur Syazwani Shanizam yesterday, has since gone viral and retweeted 28,700 times with over 26,300 reactions.

ayah be like:



"tak boleh keluar, kerajaan tak bagi keluar. kena duk rumah"



🤦🏻 ♀️ pic.twitter.com/gNHKdyhSGA — aween 🌻 (@aweenwanie) March 17, 2020

In the clip, three felines await at the door to be let out as Syazwani's father is heard telling the cats they are not allowed to go out due to government's orders.

Moments later another cat joined the group.

One of the cats could be heard meowing in response as all four refuse to budge.

In a separate clip, the 21-year-old university undergraduate said the cats, Noyo, Noyen, Nuciya, Nikki and Nicco, were later let out of the house for awhile.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Syazwani, who stays in Cheras here, said the cats love to go out of the house.

“They are scared to go on car rides though. Everytime we put them in the car, they will shiver,” said the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia undergraduate who has a total of six cats.