Lady Gaga announces new ‘Channel Kindness’ anthology book

Lady Gaga in the press room during the 24th Critics' Choice Awards, January 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 13 — Channel Kindness: Stories of Kindness and Community will be released with Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation, which she co-founded in 2012 with her mother Cynthia Germanotta.

The anthology book will compile 51 inspirational stories penned by contributors to Born This Way Foundation’s Channel Kindness program alongside “personal notes of empowerment” from Gaga.

According to the Oprah Magazine, Channel Kindness will notably include first-person accounts of young changemakers like Sikh Kid 2 Kid founder Hana Mangat, LGBTQ+ activist Juan Acosta and self-described “menstrual hygiene access advocate” Taylor M. Parker.

“The stories will illustrate how any act of kindness — no matter how small — can have an enormous impact on the person it touches and can spark a chain reaction, amplifying kindness across a community and beyond,” publisher Macmillan wrote in a description for the anthology, which will be published on September 22 through its Feiwel and Friends imprint.

In a statement, Gaga revealed that she hopes that Channel Kindness: Stories of Kindness and Community will promote values such as empathy, kindness, bravery and acceptance.

“Channel Kindness is an embodiment of the everyday acts of kindness that uplift communities and instill a sense of hope in each of us. If it inspires one act of kindness, then we’ve accomplished our mission. We can’t do it alone, and here is a book that shows we aren’t,” she added.

In addition to releasing a new anthology, Gaga continues to tease her long-awaited sixth studio album, Chromatica.

“Sound is what healed me in my life period, and it healed me again making this record, and that is really what Chromatica is all about. It’s about healing and it’s about bravery as well and it’s really like, when we talk about love I think it’s so important to include the fact that it requires a ton of bravery to love someone,” she told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

Details about the much-anticipated follow-up to 2016’s Joanne are still scarce, as the pop icon still has to announce an official tracklist.

Earlier this March, Gaga announced that she will support the full-length with a six-city stadium tour, kicking off on July 24 at Paris’s Stade de France. — AFP-Relaxnews