UK teen sent home by school for selling shots of hand sanitiser to fellow pupils

Oliver Cooper was sent home early from school after he was caught selling shots of hand sanitiser to other students. – Picture via Facebook/jenny.schofield.77

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — A teenage boy from the UK found himself in hot water after he was caught selling squirts of hand sanitiser to his schoolmates for 50p (RM2.70) a shot amid the coronavirus (Covid-19) epidemic.

Oliver Cooper picked up a £1.60 (RM8.70) tub of Johnson’s child hand wash from a Tesco store in Leeds while waiting for his school bus.

The 13-year-old then had an idea to capitalise on Covid-19 fears by selling squirts of the hand wash to pupils on the playground.

Although Cooper managed to earn £9 from his peers — a profit of RM46.30 — the cheeky boy got in a spot of trouble after he tried to offer a squirt to one of his teachers.

Cooper, who attends Dixon’s Unity Academy, was then sent home before 11am and faced a day in isolation for allegedly breaching school rules.

His mother, Jenny Tompkins, posted a photo of her son arriving home early and raged about his enterprising idea in a Facebook post.

In the post, which has been shared over 176,000 times since yesterday, Tompkins wrote: “This is a picture of my teenage son just getting in from school.

“Why is he getting in from school at 10:53am you ask? Schools don't finish until 3pm.

“Well the little turd has just been expelled from school for the day after being caught charging students 50p a squirt for hand sanitiser to protect themselves from the bloody coronavirus,” she wrote.

Tompkins also admitted that it’s difficult for her to dismiss her son’s behaviour when his stepdad praises him for his enterprising mind-set.

She later added an update saying her son spent his cash on a pack of Doritos and a kebab.

Speaking to Daily Mail UK, Cooper said he first heard about the deadly virus and the importance of using hand sanitiser on radio.

“So before the bus came, I bought a tub of hand wash from Tesco and offered it to my mates.

“They gave me the idea that I could charge for it, so I did,” he added.

He also expressed his disappointments over his one day suspension from school and said other people at school also sell stuff like chewing gum, and if somebody wants something, they will pay for it.