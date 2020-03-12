British supermodel Naomi Campbell in ‘next level’ safety outfit at airport amid Covid-19 fears

Naomi Campbell goes all out in her full-suit attire at the Los Angeles International Airport. — Picture via Instagram/NaomiCampbell

PETALING JAYA, March 12 — British supermodel, Naomi Campbell upped her personal safety measures with the Covid-19 outbreak by turning up in a complete hazmat suit at the Los Angeles International Airport.

The supermodel posted a series of pictures of her in the full hazmat suit, complete with goggles, a pair of pink gloves, and a surgical mask on her Instagram account with captions, “Safety first NEXT LEVEL.”

She also uploaded a selfie of herself in the full suit but with an extra layer in a suede sweater where she appears to be already seated in the flight.

Her post on Instagram has been "liked" by over 450,000 users, with a lot of mixed responses from users.

Instagram user @sonofdavid commented, “Very Essential,” while another similar comment by @daniellismore said, “I’m with you entirely.”

Some users, however, did not react positively to her full-suit act with @mateusfreire saying, “I really love you but looks like you’re trying to make something funny out of it. People are dying, struggling and you as a philanthropist should not take this lightly,” while another similar comment was, “Darling if you are not sick, it is not necessary to cover all your body like that.”

Last year, the supermodel posted a video on her Youtube Channel titled Naomi Campbell’s Airport Routine of her wearing gloves, and wiping her seat area with disinfectant wipes in the airplane before embarking on a trip to Doha, Qatar.