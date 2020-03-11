Swiss radio host slammed for licking public amenities in a bid to catch Covid-19 (VIDEO)

Swiss radio presenter Lea Inderbitzin licks the handle of a public bus in a bid to catch the deadly Covid-19. — Screengrab via Instagram/radio3fach

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — A Swiss radio show presenter has been slammed online for licking bins, a ticketing machine and the handle on a public bus in a bid to catch Covid-19.

Lea Inderbitzin, whose focus is on punk, hardcore and metal music, kicked-off her repulsive “campaign” when she was spotted licking the hand of a Swiss comedian, Hazel Brugger, at the Swiss Music Award recently.

Despite being challenged about her disgusting behaviour, the presenter of the show 3Fach, which means triple, announced that she actually wanted to catch the virus, which has so far claimed over 4,000 lives worldwide.

Based on a short video clip posted on Radio 3Fach Instagram, Inderbitzin went onto the street where she was spotted licking a ticketing machine, various buttons and handles on a public bus, the floor and even a rubbish bin.

The bizarre video, which is titled “how to get corona — a tutorial by Lea”, has attracted widespread criticism on social media who called her actions silly and irresponsible.

Some even hoped that she would actually catch the virus, while others called for the radio station to be severely sanctioned.

Inderbitzin was, however, defended by the programme controller David Largier who told Daily Star that the idea was to get people to relax over the virus epidemic.

“I guess the sort of humour that we have is not something that would be appreciated by everyone.

“The aim of the video was to get people to relax a little in the current climate but they (people) should under no circumstances imitate this,” he added.

The radio host later claimed that the video was fake saying that she had actually secretly sanitised everything that she licked before touching it with her tongue.