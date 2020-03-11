Covid-19 conference in New York cancelled due to Covid-19

Several events in the Big Apple have been cancelled to curb the Covid-19 spread. — Picture courtesy of Pixabay

PETALING JAYA, March 11 — A planned roundtable titled “Doing Business Under Coronavirus” by US non-profit think tank, Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) has been called off due to rising concerns over the Covid-19 spread.

It was originally scheduled to take place in New York on March 13, and Bloomberg reports that CFR has already cancelled a whole host of other in-person conferences including roundtables in Washington in response to the virus outbreak.

According to data collected by Bloomberg, Covid-19 has already foiled plans for more than 50 major corporate events all over the US with an estimated attendance of one million people.

Various news outlets quoted New York City mayor Bill de Blasio urging people to work from home to prevent public transportation from getting congested and heightening the risk of infection.

The state of New York currently has 173 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 1,009 cases in total for the US.