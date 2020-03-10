Federal Highway hit-and-run leaves food delivery rider with broken shoulder, internal injuries (VIDEO)

The BMW driver did not stop to assist the injured motorcyclist after the crash. — Facebook screengrab

PETALING JAYA, March 10 — A shocking video of a hit-and-run on the Federal Highway has left social media users divided over who was to blame for the accident.

The minute-long Facebook clip shows a vehicle that appears to be a black BMW changing lanes at the last minute to enter a slip road leading to the New Pantai Expressway (NPE).

A food delivery rider who was unable to brake in time then crashes into the back of the car, sending his motorcycle, carrier bag, helmet, and himself careening across the road.

The BMW driver slows down for a while as if to observe the accident but drives off after a few seconds.

The video ends showing several drivers stopping by the side of the road to assist the injured motorcyclist.

It was captured on a dashcam recording dated March 8 at around 1.13pm.

Comments on the video posted on the Info Roadblock JPJ/POLIS page ranged from sympathy for the food delivery rider to condemnation of the BMW driver for making a quick exit from the scene.

Others also pointed out that the food delivery rider had failed to use the designated motorcycle lane.

Facebook user Amerul Izwan then provided updates on the night of March 8, identifying his friend Nizam Mazlan as the motorcyclist who was injured in the accident.

While he acknowledged that Nizam was in the wrong for not using the motorcycle lane, he slammed the BMW driver for leaving his friend hurt and helpless on the highway.

“The driver was extremely irresponsible towards his negligence and only bothered to look at my friend Nizam who was sprawled on the highway.

“As a result, Nizam has a broken left shoulder and internal injuries,” wrote Amerul.

He then called on Facebook users to share any information regarding the BMW driver that would assist police investigations into the accident.