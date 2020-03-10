A ‘lit’ birthday - Malaysian birthday boy’s hair catches on fire after enthusiastic celebration (VIDEO)

It will definitely be a birthday to remember for the young man. — Pic courtesy of Instagram/D.Auzarie

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — Party poppers and silly strings sprays are common items used to lighten up the mood in any celebrations, especially during birthdays.

For Twitter user @Dxnots, a fun birthday celebration with friends literally went up in flames when his hair caught fire after his friends sprayed silly string and he got too close to the lighted candles on his cake as he attempted to shield his face.

Luckily, the youngster suffered no serious injuries, except for some hair loss.



Kisah sedih tak berapa lucu yg ringkas buat pengajaran semua.



Happy birthday to me. pic.twitter.com/gdGMj8wmzF — Dxnots (@dxnots) March 9, 2020

The 23-second video which was posted on his Twitter account has garnered over 200,000 views and 14,300 retweets since it was uploaded yesterday.

“A short sad and not so funny story to serve as a lesson to all,” was the accompanying caption for the post.

Many Twitter users were amused by the incident and some even asked about his hair loss which he replied that only a small part at the top of his hair got burned off.

The real tragedy according to him was that the birthday cake was covered by his burnt hair.

“I was going to blow out the candles but in the end people were blowing on me to put out the fire. What a lively event,” he humorously commented.