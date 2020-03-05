Love in the time of Covid-19: Cupid strikes Japanese duo in search of toilet paper

A budding romance has formed between a Japanese man and woman who met at the drugstore in search of toilet paper. — Picture courtesy of Pixabay

PETALING JAYA, March 5 — It’s a boy-meets-girl love story like no other.

Due to fears over the Covid-19 outbreak, many people have resorted to panic-buying and toilet roll appears to be a much-coveted item in several countries, including Japan.

Twitter user @shihon029 tweeted on March 1 about her visit to the drugstore where she overheard a man being told by a clerk that they had just cleared their entire stock of toilet paper.

“I see, so you’ve completely run out of toilet paper,” the man said disappointedly after chatting with the sales assistant.

In a grand gesture of generosity, @shihon029 approached the mystery man and offered him two rolls from the pack she had just bought, which was apparently the last one in the store.

In her tweet, she confessed that the man was totally “her type in the looks department.”

She then explained that she lived on her own and was willing to give him more than just two rolls if he needed it.

The handsome stranger bashfully replied that he lived on his own as well, a strong hint that both of them were single and available.

They then exchanged numbers and @shihon029 excitedly updated her followers later that afternoon when he sent her a text asking her out on a date.

声掛けてくださって本当に助かりました、ありがとうございます。

ちゃんとお礼したいのでご飯行きませんか？ご迷惑でなければ。



って LINE来た 🤯 — しほの＠婚活アカ (@shihon029) March 1, 2020

“Thank you for flagging me down. You really saved me.

“I’d like to properly show my gratitude, so would you like to have dinner together? As long as that’s something you’re keen on,” read the messages.

In a follow-up tweet, @shihon029 gushed at the unlikely turn of events.

“Is this really happening? I met someone because of a toilet paper shortage!” she wrote in disbelief.

Her original tweet about the meet-cute has captivated Twitter users with over 264,000 likes so far and many of @shihon029’s followers can’t wait to see how their budding romance unfolds.