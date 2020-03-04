Johor Crown Prince rebukes woman for allegedly nagging JDT player into marrying her

Known for his outspoken nature, TMJ didn’t hesitate to openly criticise the girlfriend of a JDT player for allegedly pressuring him into marriage. — Picture from Instagram/hrhcrownprinceofjohor

PETALING JAYA, March 4 — Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Ibrahim (TMJ) had harsh words for the girlfriend of a Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) player whose performance has been suffering due to relationship woes.

The royal, who is also the official owner of the JDT club, criticised the anonymous woman in a series of Instagram posts uploaded earlier today.

“(This woman) is hell-bent on forcing her boyfriend into marriage. Pressuring him every day and asking him to tie the knot because she’s afraid she’ll miss her chance.

“Her boyfriend is wealthy and popular. Her family has been going crazy searching for a rich man for ages.

“It’s no wonder why the boy’s performance is in shambles. His head is somewhere else and not on the field,” said TMJ.

He then expressed solidarity with the player and wished him all the best while delivering a snide rebuke to the girlfriend in question.

“Some people bring good luck and others bring s***.”

TMJ also posted a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation in which the mystery JDT player confessed to being “controlled” by his girlfriend.

He has since deleted the two Instagram stories but a few others, including one criticising “gold diggers”, remain up on his profile.

TMJ, who married his wife Che Puan Khaleeda Bustamam in 2014, also offered some advice in another Instagram story where he explained the importance of having a supportive partner by one’s side.

“A woman who loves you will support you in every single thing you do, regardless of the situation.

“She will always be there for you, not making demands or trying to dictate your life.”