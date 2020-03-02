Viral video showing roadside ‘spirits’ in Ampang turns out to be college photoshoot in session (VIDEO)

The spine-chilling gathering created a buzz online after a one-second video of the group was posted to Twitter. — Screengrab from Twitter/Pishtolz

PETALING JAYA, March 2 — Motorists in Ampang were treated to an eerie fright last Friday when they spotted people in white standing in a neat row on the roadside with their backs facing the tarmac.

Twitter user @Pishtolz shared a brief one-second clip of the sighting which has gotten over a million views so far.

“Anyone have any idea what’s going on here?” asked @Pishtolz.

Ada yang tahu ni apa kes ni? pic.twitter.com/Pk6HNLM8T4 — Pish (@Pishtolz) February 29, 2020

When supernatural theories began spreading like wildfire on Twitter, college student Aina Masturina Azri had to come forward to explain the real story behind the spine-chilling video.

Weyh itu akuuuuu dgn group assignment aku. Pale hotakk 😂😂😂 https://t.co/W3eIhtetjY — Kak Turi (@ainamasturina) February 29, 2020

Nah video panjang sikit hahaha pic.twitter.com/wYfqAmBqtJ — AdryAnise (@AdryAnise) February 29, 2020

“It was a group photoshoot for our photo communications project and we deliberately picked a supernatural theme.

“During the shoot, there were motorists who gawked at us but we never had any intention to scare people.

“We did a survey beforehand and chose a place that was well-lit and cars didn’t travel so fast,” Aina told mStar.

The 24-year-old said the shoot took place at 10pm in Bukit Permai and involved 10 models and two photographers.

Aina added that everyone on set took extra steps to avoid “disturbing” any spirits throughout the hour-long session, while also debunking claims of Twitter users who said they spotted otherworldly shadows next to her groupmates in the video.

“Alhamdulillah, nothing happened. We kept looking out for each other and were careful of the things we said.

“What people saw as shadows are actually rocks. Maybe because of the lighting, it looks a bit strange.”

The Negeri Sembilan-born lass said she had no idea that their photoshoot would go viral but lamented some of the downsides that came with increased exposure.

Several Twitter users hurled body-shaming comments at a model who wore shorts in the video, while others accused the students of endangering other road users with their project.