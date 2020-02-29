Selena Gomez gets to work building her beauty 'community' (VIDEO)

Selena Gomez — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 29 — Selena Gomez fans who can't wait until summer to see what she has planned for her debut beauty brand will be pleased to learn that the star has opened up a “community call” for the label.

The singer and actress announced the launch of "Rare Beauty" earlier this month, confirming that it will roll out in Sephora stores across the US in Summer 2020. Now, the label has taken to Instagram to ask its 1.2 million followers to tell their own stories and get the chance to be selected to feature in its debut ‘#WeAreRare campaign.'

“Our first #WeAreRare community call is open and we're excited to build this community together!” the brand wrote on Instagram. “It's all about celebrating what makes you, you; and we would love your voice to be a part of the story.”

“We want to build a community full of authentic connection and authentic stories,” Gomez says in a video clip posted to Rare Beauty's Instagram Stories, adding that the brand is interested in hearing “stories that make you feel rare.”

The campaign will be shot in Los Angeles, and selected participants will also be able to test out the brand's upcoming products.

Rare Beauty shed light on its philosophy earlier this month, taking to Instagram to explain: “Our mission is to shape conversations around beauty, self-acceptance, and mental health. We want to help people get more access to support and services, and help people feel more authentically connected to one another and less alone in the world.” — AFP-Relaxnews