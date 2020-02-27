Singaporean baby born en route to hospital has birthplace listed as ‘inside Jeep’ on official documents

Hospital staff ensured James’ place of birth was listed as accurately as possible on his official documents. — Picture from Facebook/sindhu7

PETALING JAYA, Feb 27 — Singaporean infant James Arjuna Mcqueen Johnson simply couldn’t wait to see the world.

His mother Sindhu RK Johnson rushed to the hospital six months ago after going into labour and ended up giving birth in the family vehicle.

As a result, James’ birth certificate lists his place of birth as “inside a Jeep on PIE (Pan Island Expressway)”.

Sindhu shared the dramatic tale on her Facebook in conjunction with James turning six months old yesterday.

“My dear James Arjuna McQueen came into this world too fast, too furious on the highway.

“Many have known me for being daring, doing things out of the norm, and being a risk-taker but this incident takes the ultimate cake,” she wrote.

The mother-of-two said she was busy with housework one evening and did a full squat to kiss her dog Baron good night when she noticed that her contractions had started.

“I could feel I ruptured something inside me. Contractions started immediately at 12.55am.

“Timed it but it was rapidly dropping from 10 minutes to five minutes to a few minutes apart.”

Sindhu then rushed to the bedroom to wake her husband up and high-tailed it to the hospital.

She also recalled how frustrated she was when her spouse chose to drive their Jeep as she had difficulties clambering up to the seat.

“Climbing up this high vehicle, I broke my water bag and I assume it just sped up the labour.

“I knew I was going to deliver in the car although I didn’t tell my husband what I was feeling so as not to panic him.”

Sindhu quickly threw a shawl across her seat and braced herself as her contractions intensified throughout the ride.

As the baby’s head began to crown, Sindhu realised she had no choice but to start pushing.

“I just had to trust my gut and push and there he came, after two pushes.

“This Ninja Turtle-looking human who didn’t cry at first for like 30 seconds but I did, hysterically.

“Startled by my wail, Ninja Turtle shrieked and started wailing too. Phew, he was good.”

After a 20-minute car journey, Sindhu, her husband, and her bundle of joy were greeted at the hospital with an entourage of midwives, nurses, and security guards.

Her husband proceeded to cut James’ umbilical cord at the hospital entrance.

Sindhu’s Facebook post has been shared more than 2,100 times across the platform and users have been marvelling at the whirlwind birth story.

“Wow, so brave. Happy both baby and you are safe,” said Nages Apana.

“Such a brave mama,” wrote Nur Shafiqa.