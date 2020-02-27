California veterinarian brings services to the streets for pets of the homeless

Since starting his street vet services nine years ago, veterinarian Kwane Stewart has treated about 400 pets belonging to homeless people. — Photo via Facebook/drkwanes

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — Veterinarian Kwane Stewart has been walking the streets of California to treat pets of the homeless community for free for nearly a decade.

Recalling how he started, the 49-year-old said he had set up a table at a soup kitchen with his son and girlfriend in 2011 where he offered to check on pets of the homeless.

“Before I knew it, I had a whole line,” Stewart said.

“There was something about it that I loved. I did it one more time before I decided to just take it to the street and walk to homeless people instead of waiting for them to walk up to me,” he told CNN.

Some of the common illnesses the veterinarian treats are allergies, skin and ear infections, flea infestations, bad teeth, and even arthritis.

For animals that need vaccinations, medicine, or food, Stewart pays out of his own pocket.

For those that suffer from severe issues such as tooth decay or illnesses that need to be treated at a veterinary hospital, Stewart uses his GoFundMe to cover surgeries and invasive procedures that can cost thousands.

No matter where he goes, Stewart always drives with his medical bag and animal treats so that he can stop whenever he sees a homeless person with an animal.

On weekends, he spends hours walking around areas like Skid Row in Los Angeles and San Diego in search of homeless pet owners who could use a helping hand.

Since starting his services, Stewart has treated about 400 animals.