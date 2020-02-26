Saint Laurent mixes tweed with fetish-style catsuits for Paris show

Models present creations by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Fall/Winter 2020/21 women’s ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week in Paris February 25, 2020. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Feb 26 — Luxury fashion house Saint Laurent juxtaposed staid tweed jackets with fetish-style catsuits when it showed its winter collection at Paris Fashion Week yesterday.

At times though, the dramatic setting for the catwalk show threatened to upstage the clothes: The models paraded through a cavernous, pitch-black space, each one bathed in a circle of light from floodlights.

Celebrities including actress Zoe Kravitz and Hailey Baldwin, the model married to performer Justin Bieber, watched the show in Paris’ Trocadero district in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower.

The women’s ready-to-wear collection, overseen by Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello, stuck to its theme of boldly mixing contrasting styles.

From the waist up, models were dressed demurely in pussy bow blouses and conventionally-tailored tweed jackets. Peaking out from beneath were glistening skin-tight trousers made of what appeared to be vinyl or PVC.

Models present creations by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Fall/Winter 2020/21 women’s ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week in Paris February 25, 2020. — Reuters pic

Some of the outfits leaned towards the daring; in one case, a PVC corset barely concealed by a full-length coat that was worn unbuttoned.

Other outfits took a safer route, but still with a nod to fetishism. One model walked down the catwalk in a loose-fitting jacket worn with culottes that were short enough to reveal her thigh-length PVC boots.

The fashion house was founded by Yves Saint Laurent, widely credited with revolutionising women’s fashion. Saint Laurent died in 2008; he was succeeded as creative director first by Hedi Slimane, and then, from 2016, by Vaccarello.

The brand is owned by the Kering SA luxury goods conglomerate, which also owns the Gucci and Balenciaga labels. — Reuters