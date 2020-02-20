Kate Upton stars in the Neiman Marcus Spring 2020 campaign

Kate Upton stars in the Neiman Marcus' Women's Spring Campaign. — Neiman Marcus pic via AFP

DALLAS, Feb 20 — Supermodel Kate Upton is dressing for success this spring, and sharing her secrets as part of the new Neiman Marcus campaign.

The fashion star and actress has teamed up with the celebrity stylist Erin Walsh to front a three-part video series for the luxury retailer, which focuses on rediscovering the joy of getting dressed.

“Spring is the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe to highlight your personality,” said Upton in a statement. “I'm so excited to be a part of this Neiman Marcus campaign that celebrates the journey of developing a personal style that works for each individual.”

“As our customers are jetting off to far-flung locales or taking steps toward self-improvement, we're with them every step of their journey to help stylishly guide their way,” said Lana Todorovich, president and chief merchandising officer, Neiman Marcus.

She added: “This spring the classic colour combination of black and white takes on a new life. We see a minimalist approach being embraced with crisp, streamlined pieces. Keeping a look classic and clean is in, and can still be made interesting with tonal layering, like white and ivory. Add in outfit-making accessories like an oversized handbag in a bold color for a pop of contrast.”

This year is turning into a busy one for Upton — earlier this month, she was also snapped up by Canada Goose to act as the face of its spring 2020 collection for the ready-to-wear line Polar Bears International (PBI). — AFP-Relaxnews