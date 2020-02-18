Doctor who operated on baby Ainul in London to remove tumour visits her in Melaka

One of the specialist doctors who treated Ainul Mardhiah Ahmad Safiuddin visited the toddler at her home at Malacca recently. — Picture from Facebook/Ahmad Safiuddin

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — One of the specialist doctors who operated on Ainul Mardhiah Ahmad Safiuddin made good his promise to visit the girl after last seeing her following an operation to remove a tumour from her mouth last year.

Dr Juling Ong, who was accompanied by his family, visited Ainul at her Melaka home recently.

Speaking to Malay portal mStar, Ainul’s father Ahmad Safiuddin Ahmad Razak said when Dr Ong arrived, he reached out for Ainul immediately.

“While we were in England before returning to Malaysia, he (Dr Ong) had said he would visit Ainul when he returns to Malaysia to check on Ainul.”

“Upon reaching our house, he did a check on Ainul’s mouth as after the operation, he commented that Ainul’s tongue was a bit crooked as it was squeezed by the tumour.

“He was worried that Ainul’s tongue would stay like that forever,” he said, adding that upon checking, Dr Ong’s concern was unfounded.

He also checked on Ainul’s cheek from the inside and he found the swelling had reduced.

“We saw that he was touched and happy to see Ainul, whose condition has improved and she has gotten more active,” he said.

Aside from spending 90 minutes at Ainul’s home, Dr Ong, who hails from Penang, and his family also enjoyed lunch that was prepared by Ahmad Safiuddin’s wife Nurul Erwani Zaidi.

“He was happy to see Ainul was growing healthily as when we arrived in England, he was sad to see Ainul’s condition. His feelings were made worse that one of his daughters was the same age as Ainul,” added Ahmad Safiuddin.

Ahmad Safiuddin also thanked Dr Ong for taking the trouble to visit Ainul although his responsibility to Ainul has ended.

“Dr Ong asked us to continue follow-up on Ainul such as appointments and check-ups. Ainul needs to do the Alpha Fetoprotein blood test monthly,” he said, adding that so far, the results have been normal.

It was reported that Ainul was afflicted by germ cell tumour and was brought to London on May 25 where she underwent five-hour surgery at the Great Ormond Street Hospital to remove a tumour weighing 200 grammes on June 10.

The team of specialists treating her included Malaysian trainee surgeon Dr Nur Amalina Che Bakri, who played an instrumental role in getting the girl and parents to London for the much needed treatment.

The plight of Ainul Mardhiah not only got the attention of Malaysians but also Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad who visited her during his working visit to the United Kingdom last year.

Ainul’s suffering caught the attention of Malaysians when a video recording of her mouth cancer went viral on social media.