Virtual wedding : Nurse in China ‘marries’ fiance online while on duty in Wuhan (VIDEO)

Screenshot of the 'virtual wedding' between Tang and her fiance. — Courtesy of Twitter/CGTNOfficial

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — A nurse in China, who answered the call of duty at Wuhan following theCovid-19 outbreak, got a pick-me-up from her fiance when they “married” via video chat.

Tang Xingxing from Guangdong province had left for Wuhan to report for duty to help with the situation there.

A "hazmat suit wedding dress" and a bouquet of gloves marked the "video call wedding ceremony"👰 of a nurse in Wuhan, at the heart of #coronavirus epidemic, a day before #ValentinesDay ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1WSVkUn9kc — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) February 15, 2020

To lift her spirits, her fiance roped in Tang's colleagues to prepare the virtual wedding.

Instead of a white wedding dress, her colleagues utilised unused protective wear to make a dress complete with veil and used blown-up gloves for a bouquet.

Tang, who was unaware of the plans, was surprised to walk into the “ceremony” where a colleague posed as the groom representing her fiance as he joined them in a live stream via an iPad.

An emotional Tang told the “groom” that she would be back soon to marry him while the body double read out his message to Tang where he promised to take care of Tang, love her and respect her forever.

An emotional Tang said the health personnel are under a lot of pressure following the outbreak.

“We are all under pressure here and hope we can go home soon.”