Police tracker canine the first dog to receive Pahang police appreciation award, earns social media praise

Sergeant S. Sanmugam putting the medal around Lao Wu’s neck. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/JSKontingenPahang

PETALING JAYA, February 13 — Lao Wu, a German Shepherd police tracker dog became the first canine recipient of the Jasamu Dikenang appreciation award from the Pahang police contingent.

The five-and-eight-month-year-old dog was awarded the medal by Pahang police chief, Datuk Abdul Jalil Hassan and deputy chief, Datuk Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri at the contingent headquarters in Pahang, two days ago.

According to Bernama, on November 14 last year, the canine aided by the blood stained t-shirt of a theft suspect, had led police to successfully apprehend the individual in a search operation.

The furry hero was the darling of social media with congratulatory messages pouring in for Lao Wu and trainer Sergeant S. Sanmugam.









In another similar post by Polis Pahang, a Facebook user, Seri Embun, congratulated Lao Wu, Sergeant Sanmugam and the K9 unit, while another user was delighted that the canine was given such a recognition by the police force.