Kids, left alone by dad for 10 minutes, ruin couch with milk powder

Ariff’s couch was perfectly fine just ten minutes before he left kids alone. — Picture via Facebook/Ariff Ermizie

PETALING JAYA, Feb 13 — Kids get up to a lot of mischief.

Even leaving them alone for mere minutes can spark absolute disaster to the tranquillity of your home.

That’s something that Facebook user Ariff Ermizie will surely testify to, as the father of two was shocked to find his living room couch in a complete mess.

Ariff uploaded the sad story of how his couch met its “tragic end” when it was completely covered in milk powder by his two kids at the end of last week.

He said that he had only left his children alone for 10 minutes before the mess was made and advised other parents not to make the same mistake he did.

“Be careful guys. Don’t let your guard down, even if it’s just for 10 minutes,” said Ariff.

“At first I could hear them playing and laughing. But then, the house went quiet all of a sudden. That’s the time when you can’t wait around anymore and need to see what’s going on right away.”

Ariff added that even though it was only for a short time, those few minutes proved pivotal to the wellbeing of his couch as his kids somehow got ahold of the newly-bought milk powder.

Ariff’s couch has definitely seen better days. — Picture via Facebook/Ariff Ermizie

“It was my fault, I wasn’t paying close attention to them in those precious 10 minutes,” said Ariff.

“And this is what happened. The entire tin of milk powder, that was just opened yesterday, was completely empty. They were swimming in it!”

Obviously flustered by the scene created by his children, Ariff expressed that he managed to control himself from bursting into outrage and proceeded to carry on with his day, choosing to deal with the couch later on.

“I just left the sofa like that because I had to go in for the night shift at work and my wife was in Kuala Lumpur studying. So, I dropped the two kids off at the babysitter’s house,” said Ariff.

“So, please help me out and give me some ideas on how to clean this mess tomorrow. What’s worse is that this couch is one of those types where the cover can’t be removed.”

Ariff’s post has since garnered over 1,000 likes on Facebook, with over 600 shares, with many social media users were amused by just how mischievous his kids are, as they gave him some tips on how to get the milk powder out of the couch.

Social media users gave Ariff some handy tips on how to get the milk powder out. — Screengrab via Facebook/Ariff Ermizie

“Ten minutes is way too long. Even in a single minute kids can cause so much trouble,” joked one user.

“You should just call someone who does sofa cleaning to come and clean it. But if you don’t vacuum it, you can use some kind of sofa cleaner to get it out, and a lot of prayers too,” wrote another user.

One user also chose to give Ariff a slightly different piece of advice as he said that Ariff should get the couch cleaned before his wife gets home or he’ll be in even bigger trouble.

Social media users shared some of their own experiences of the messes their kids have made. — Screengrab via Facebook/Ariff Ermizie

Some users also sympathised with Ariff as they shared stories of some of the antics that their own children get up to.

“One day my kids were messing with belacan in the kitchen. Till this day the smell hasn’t gone away,” wrote one user.