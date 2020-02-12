Keeping the city clean: Seberang Perai’s ‘orange heroes’ take to social media to spread awareness

A Wira Oren employee holds up a sign that reads ‘Please throw your rubbish into the bins provided by MBSP’. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Seberang Perai City Council

PETALING JAYA, Feb 12 — In the fight to keep the environment rubbish-free, the unsung heroes in Seberang Perai wear orange instead of capes.

Wira Oren, literally meaning orange hero, refers to workers who are tasked to carry out 3D (dirty, dangerous and difficult) jobs as part of Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP).

The initiative started in 2012 when MBSP took over cleaning responsibilities from contractors.

There are roughly around 2,500 Wira Oren who are tasked with these 3D jobs with the aim of making the city, located near Bukit Mertajam in Penang, clean and beautiful.

Wira Oren workers put out flames from a burning wheelie bin. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Seberang Perai City Council

Most recently, MBSP’S Wira Oren posted a special announcement on Facebook to encourage Seberang Perai residents to dispose of their waste responsibly.

The message was accompanied by snapshots of the council’s hardworking orange agents holding up cardboard signs with phrases such as “Please throw your rubbish into the bins provided by MBSP” and “Please separate your waste”.

One message also urged the public to refrain from burning MBSP’S wheelie bins while another sought to inform people that drains are not trash bins.

“We always want the people to participate in ensuring cleanliness in Seberang Perai.

“Through social media we are trying to educate the people on the difficulties faced by our Wira Oren and the importance of public participation and cooperation in cleaning up Seberang Perai,” a Wira Oren representative told Malay Mail.

Since the campaign began eight years ago, these heroes have helped Seberang Perai with more than just disposing of waste.

The city council wants to educate the public on the efforts required to keep a city clean along with the importance of public participation. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Seberang Perai City Council

During the big flood in 2017, they stepped in to clean up the damage, restoring things back to normal in just 11 days.

“In 2019, in the aftermath of Typhoon Lekima, with the help of Wira Oren, we managed to chop off around 300 trees that were uprooted within 24 hours, a day before Hari Raya Aidiladha,” the representative said.

Thanks to the dedication of these Wira Oren employees, Seberang Perai has the highest recycling rate in the nation at 48.5 per cent in 2019.

But the work never ends when it comes to raising awareness for the environment.

Asked why Malaysians still discard their rubbish irresponsibly or even worse by burning their rubbish, the MBSP representative said many throw their waste in undesignated areas without guilt because they know “someone will clean it up”.

“The answer that people often give is that they pay tax and MBSP must clean it up for them.

“It is unfair because the tax money can be used for other development programmes instead of wasting them on waste,” the representative said.

The refusal to use designated bins impact public health and stops a city from progressing.

“First, improper disposal will impact the health of the people.

“Second, it will increase the cost of solid waste management in the city and hinder the development of the city,” the rep said.