Exposure to ozone pollution linked to increased risk of death for city dwellers worldwide

New research has found that daily exposure to ozone pollution could increase the risk of death for people around the world. ― Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Feb 12 — A new international study, which is the largest its kind published to date, has found that daily exposure to ground-level ozone in cities around the globe is associated with an increased risk of death.

Carried out by a team of researchers from universities across the world, the new study looked at data on the number of deaths, weather, and air pollutants in 406 cities in 20 countries between 1985 and 2015.

The researchers were able to measure the daily average ozone levels (above a maximum background level of 70 μg/m3), particulate matter (a form of air pollution), temperature, and relative humidity in each city to estimate the number of extra deaths per day that are attributable to ground level ozone. The highly reactive gas is commonly found in urban and suburban environments and is formed when pollutants react in sunlight.

In total, the team analysed 45,165,171 deaths in the 406 cities.

The findings, published by The BMJ today, showed that on average, a 10 μg/m3 increase in ozone during the current and previous day was associated with a 0.18 per cent increased risk of death, which the researchers say suggests a causal association.

They also add that this increased risk is equal to 6,262 additional deaths each year in the 406 cities, which could potentially have been avoided if countries had implemented stricter air quality standards in line with World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines.

Current air quality thresholds (in micrograms per cubic metre of ambient air) range from 100 μg/m3 (WHO), 120 μg/m3 (European Union directive), 140 μg/m3 (US National Ambient Air Quality Standard), and 160 μg/m3 (Chinese Ambient Air Quality Standard). The team noted that recent reviews have suggested that 80 per cent of the world’s population in urban areas are exposed to air pollution levels above the WHO threshold.

Although the researchers say that their new study potentially provides evidence for a causal effect between ozone and the risk of death, they point out that this is still an observational study, and so they can’t establish a direct link. The study also had some limitations, such as certain parts of the world being under-represented or not included at all.

However, they still believe that the findings suggest that ozone-related mortality “could be potentially reduced under stricter air quality standards,” and that interventions to further reduce ozone pollution “would provide additional health benefits, even in regions that meet current regulatory standards and guidelines.”

“These findings have important implications for the design of future public health actions; particularly, for example, in relation to the implementation of mitigation strategies to reduce the impacts of climate change,” they conclude. — AFP-Relaxnews