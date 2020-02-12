Cindy Crawford will be the face of the new Jones New York campaign

Model Cindy Crawford in a picture taken from her Facebook page.

NEW YORK, Feb 12 — In a masterstroke move, ready-to-wear brand Jones New York has called on American supermodel Cindy Crawford, one of fashion’s most iconic figures, for its 2020 spring campaign, reports Women’s Wear Daily.

Designers and brands are always eager to work with the current crop of top-ranked models, that is to say the likes of Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber, and Kendall Jenner. However, in recent seasons they have also taken to calling on fashion icons who dominated catwalks in the 1990s and 2000s. One of the most recent to benefit from this trend, Jennifer Lopez, has made a major comeback, featuring in campaigns for Versace, Guess, and Coach. Now it has emerged that Cindy Crawford is to feature in the latest campaign for Jones New York.

To be shot on location in Los Angeles by photographer Boo George, the black and white campaign will highlight flagship pieces of the spring 2020 collection, which includes timeless classics for the modern woman as white shirts, blazers, turtleneck pullovers, pencil skirts, and trench coats, all of which will be presented by the renowned Ms Crawford.

The collaboration between the brand and the model will not be limited to a simple advertising drive. Jones New York and Cindy Crawford have also teamed up with Dress For Success, an international non-profit organisation, which helps women achieve economic independence via various programs, including donations of office apparel. Specialist website WWD reports that Ms Crawford will also participate in events in support of Dress For Success, including panels with its clients.

Although she can still be seen on the covers of the biggest fashion magazines, today Cindy Crawford hardly ever features in advertising campaigns. However, her daughter Kaia Gerber is currently omnipresent on catwalks in the world’s four fashion capitals. — AFP-Relaxnews