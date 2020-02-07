Newlywed Kuantan couple surprises mum in hospital right after wedding ceremony, fulfils wish to take photos with her

Nur Amirah and her newlywed husband and family visiting her mom right after their wedding ceremonies. ― Picture via Twitter/mieyrraindah

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — A bride in Kuantan surprised her ill mother in hospital when she turned up with her new husband after the wedding to share the special day with her.

The 24-year-old bride, Nur Amirah Syahindah Hanapi told local portal mStar that the impromptu visit was meant to fulfil her mother’s wish of taking a picture together with her on her wedding day.

“Our solemnisation and wedding were held at the same area and right after the ceremonies, me and my family rushed to the hospital.

“It was almost midnight and visiting hours had ended but thankfully the hospital security let us in. Mama was surprised to see my husband and I still in our wedding outfits,” she said.

Nur added that they had asked the doctor to bring her mother to her wedding but it was not permitted because they feared that it would worsen her mother’s condition.

A teary moment for Nur when she felt her mother's absence during her solemnization ceremony. ― Picture via Twitter/mieyrraindah

Nur’s mother was previously admitted to the hospital due to a stroke but was later released after her condition improved. Unfortunately, she had to be readmitted again after almost falling down during her cousin’s wedding due to her weak legs.

“I couldn’t hold back my tears after seeing mama crying, looking at us. I’m grateful that we’ve managed to fulfil mama’s request and I hope mama will recover soon,” she said, adding that her mother would undergo surgery on her right leg soon.

Last Tuesday, Nur had posted photos of her and her family on Twitter including her newlywed husband with her mother at a hospital ward.

Until now, the post had gained over 12,000 likes and 4,500 retweets.