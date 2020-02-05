Giving back to community: MRCA's RM10,000 worth of CNY donations to old folks’ home

Datin Flora Tan, Datuk Albert Chiang, Datuk Tan Choon Kiat (Tiam Yam Toh Teng Old Folks Home chairman) and Datuk Vincent Choo handing 'ang pow' to residents. — Picture courtesy of MRCA

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 – The Malaysia Retail Chain Association (MRCA) celebrated the Chinese New Year with the residents of the Tiam Yam Toh Teng Old Folks Home yesterday.

Present at the joyful celebration was MRCA foundation chairman Datuk Albert Chiang, Charity Projects head Datin Flora Tan and deputy president Datuk Vincent Choo.

A total of RM10,000 in cash and goods were donated to the home. — Picture courtesy of MRCA

A total of RM10,000 worth of cash and goods were handed to the home through its MRCA Branding Education Charity Foundation as part of its objective to give back to the community.

Some 30 residents were handed “ang pow,” goodies and groceries apart from being entertained by the lion dance performance and participating in the tossing of the “yee sang.”

Residents of the Tiam Yam Toh Teng home along with MRCA indulge in tossing the 'yee sang.' — Picture courtesy of MRCA

The MRCA Branding Education Charity Foundation was setup by former president Datuk Tay Sim Kim in 2010 to assist and give financial assistance to the poor and needy.