Instagram’s favourite fitness experts reveal their new workout programmes for January

Tim Senesi on Instagram. — Picture via Instagram/@timsenesiyoga

NEW YORK, Jan 1 — If you’re having trouble getting back into your workout schedule after the holidays, or want to get started with some New Year resolutions, then following a structured fitness programme might help you get back into a routine. Many famous fitness experts have been sharing their newest programmes on Instagram, ranging from 30 days of yoga in January to free online HIIT classes that can be done all year round. Read on for our picks on what to choose to get your 2020 off to a healthier start.

Yoga with Adriene

Popular yogi Adriene Mishler has been running her annual 30 Days of Yoga for the last few years, and it’s certainly one of the more relaxed workouts to ease you into the new year. This time she’ll be kicking off 2020 with a new programme entitled “Home,” starting on January 1. As with previous programmes, Mishler will guide you through a new video each day, which are particularly well suited to beginners or those new to her style of teaching. Follow Adriene @adrienelouise.

Kayla Itsines

If you’re looking for something more intense, Kayla Itsines will be releasing a new programme on her hugely popular SWEAT app. On January 13 fans can start SWEAT Challenge, which Itsines says has something for everyone who wants to improve their fitness in 2020 — you select ‘Starting Out’ if you’re a beginner or choose ‘Challenge Me’ for a tougher programme. You can sign up on her website or on the app itself. Follow Kayla @kayla_itsines.

Yoga with Tim

Like Adriene Mishler, Tim Senesi also sets a 30-day programme for his Yoga with Tim followers. His 30 Day Total Body Yoga Challenge tends to be a little tougher than Mishler’s and is good for more advanced yogis or those looking for a more intense workout. It also starts on January 1 and is also completely free. Follow Tim @timsenesiyoga.

FitnessBlender

Kelli and Daniel are the husband-and-wife team behind Fitness Blender, and together have made more than 600 free fitness videos for their fans which incorporate HIIT, strength training, Pilates and yoga for a complete body workout. They won’t be doing a 30-day programme, but they will be releasing new Fitness Blender Plus workouts on January 1 and throughout the year to help you keep fit all year round, as well as new healthy recipes to complement your workouts. Follow Kelli and Daniel @fitnessblender.

Blogilates

If you think you might struggle with a workout every day in January, then Cassey Ho, the founder of Blogilates, has designed a 20-day programme for her fans. Many of her Blogilates workouts are based around Pilates, but she also mixes things up with dance workouts, glute challenges and more. For her new challenge you can sign up by email or text message (all details are on her Instagram page) and if you live in the US or Canada, Cassey will even personally text you back with the information you need to get started. Follow Cassey @blogilates. — AFP-Relaxnews