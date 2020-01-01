Instagram’s favourite fitness experts reveal their new workout programmes for January

NEW YORK, Jan 1 — If you’re having trouble getting back into your workout schedule after the holidays, or want to get started with some New Year resolutions, then following a structured fitness programme might help you get back into a routine. Many famous fitness experts have been sharing their newest programmes on Instagram, ranging from 30 days of yoga in January to free online HIIT classes that can be done all year round. Read on for our picks on what to choose to get your 2020 off to a healthier start.
Yoga with Adriene
Popular yogi Adriene Mishler has been running her annual 30 Days of Yoga for the last few years, and it’s certainly one of the more relaxed workouts to ease you into the new year. This time she’ll be kicking off 2020 with a new programme entitled “Home,” starting on January 1. As with previous programmes, Mishler will guide you through a new video each day, which are particularly well suited to beginners or those new to her style of teaching. Follow Adriene @adrienelouise.
As this decade draws toward an end, I am feeling a particular weighted blanket of gratitude for my existence, and for yours. Thank you for being here. Thank you for sharing your valuable time and energy with me. Thank you for staying open, for being brave, for doing what you can - when you can. Thank you for supporting me, as I am, as I learn, as I evolve. And, thank you for spreading the love. Your presence here matters and for this, I bow to you, dear reader. It means the world. I made us a practice that we can share, all of us, across the globe in this time of transition, at the moment of this 2020 threshold. I hope you enjoy it. Find the Yoga For Transitions practice on YouTube + fresh love letter in your box. 🤍
Kayla Itsines
If you’re looking for something more intense, Kayla Itsines will be releasing a new programme on her hugely popular SWEAT app. On January 13 fans can start SWEAT Challenge, which Itsines says has something for everyone who wants to improve their fitness in 2020 — you select ‘Starting Out’ if you’re a beginner or choose ‘Challenge Me’ for a tougher programme. You can sign up on her website or on the app itself. Follow Kayla @kayla_itsines.
Want a fresh start next year? I GOT YOU!! One of MY goals for 2020 is to help YOU, the #BBGcommunity, absolutely SMASH your health and fitness goals, starting January 13th with the SWEAT Challenge. The best thing about this challenge is that there is something for EVERYONE. If you're new or beginning again with fitness select 'Starting Out', or choose 'Challenge Me' which is what I’ll be doing!! Head to the link in my bio or update your @SWEAT app to get ready. LET'S DO THIS!! 💪🏻💥 #SWEATChallenge #BBG #BBGStronger #BBGBeginner #postpregnancy #bbgcommunity
Yoga with Tim
Like Adriene Mishler, Tim Senesi also sets a 30-day programme for his Yoga with Tim followers. His 30 Day Total Body Yoga Challenge tends to be a little tougher than Mishler’s and is good for more advanced yogis or those looking for a more intense workout. It also starts on January 1 and is also completely free. Follow Tim @timsenesiyoga.
There’s no better time than now to commit to change. I created the 30 Day Total Body Yoga Challenge as a way for people to develop a regular yoga practice and commit to their health and well-being. Best part is it’s 100% free. All you need to do is go to my website timsenesiyoga.com (link in profile) and sign up. The challenge starts Jan 1. I hope to see you on the mat with me.
FitnessBlender
Kelli and Daniel are the husband-and-wife team behind Fitness Blender, and together have made more than 600 free fitness videos for their fans which incorporate HIIT, strength training, Pilates and yoga for a complete body workout. They won’t be doing a 30-day programme, but they will be releasing new Fitness Blender Plus workouts on January 1 and throughout the year to help you keep fit all year round, as well as new healthy recipes to complement your workouts. Follow Kelli and Daniel @fitnessblender.
The first ever FB Plus workout launches this Wednesday, 1/1/20: 45 Minute HIIT & Lower Body Strength Workout with both of us (high & low impact modifications provided). New FB Plus features will be launching early 2020 and all throughout the year (and beyond). Link in our stories. Our first free workout video launches at #FitnessBlender.com & on our YouTube channel, at our regularly scheduled Sunday release time on 1/5/2020: 50 Minute Pilates Flow Workout with Ascending Reps. We'll be releasing new free workout videos throughout 2020. Link in stories. We've also got a bunch of new delicious whole foods recipes on the way! Really excited about our new content in this area, and the tools we plan to build around it. We'll soon be announcing a release date for a new workout program. It might be one of your favorites... Stay tuned. We are really excited for a healthy, fun, action packed 2020. Let's do this FB Family! K&D PS this picture is an outtake from our cover photos for the FB Plus video. We can't be serious for very long haha #fitnessblender #fbplus #workoutcomplete #fbfamily
Blogilates
If you think you might struggle with a workout every day in January, then Cassey Ho, the founder of Blogilates, has designed a 20-day programme for her fans. Many of her Blogilates workouts are based around Pilates, but she also mixes things up with dance workouts, glute challenges and more. For her new challenge you can sign up by email or text message (all details are on her Instagram page) and if you live in the US or Canada, Cassey will even personally text you back with the information you need to get started. Follow Cassey @blogilates. — AFP-Relaxnews
Wanna start off 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ by getting in the best physical and mental shape of your life? Then you need to join my #2020challenge. YOU IN!?!? . The 2️⃣0️⃣ day challenge starts Jan 1 and ends Jan 2️⃣0️⃣, and will put you in the right mindset to crush any goals you have in 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣. . If you want the #2020challenge graphic, then you need to text “I’m in!” to...MY PHONE!!! 📱My number is (510) 692-4556! (Bio link has my contact card) . Yes it’s really me!!! 💁🏻 ♀️ It’s been so fun texting you guys already! I feel like social media is feeling more and more fake everyday, so this is a way for us to connect on a deeper level. It’ll be like old times ☺️ . I’ll text you the challenge graphic on Dec 30th! And everyday of the challenge, I’ll remind you to do the moves! I’m gonna be your accountability partner! Only thing is I can only text you if you live in the US or Canada right now (I know, sorry!!!) but if you a want the graphic just gimme your email and name at bit.ly/2020challengesignup . So, text me! (510) 692-4556 and yes it’s free! I’ll be sitting here on the couch, on my phone, watching VICE and texting back as many of you as I can!! 💕💕💕 Wearing all #constellationcollection from @popflex_active! 🌠 #blogilates