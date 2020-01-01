Fashion stars opt for a relaxed conclusion to 2019

Alessandra Ambrosio has opted for a bikini as one of her final outfits posted to Instagram in 2019. — Picture courtesy of Alessandra Ambrosio / Instagram 2019

LOS ANGELES, Jan 1 — Dressed to the nines throughout the year, many fashion icons are choosing to end 2019 on a laidback note, without stilettos, suits or couture dresses. From Alessandra Ambrosio to Emily Ratajkowski, here is a roundup of looks chosen by fashion celebrities for a tranquil start to 2020.

Alessandra Ambrosio’s bikini

Setting aside vertiginously high heels and slit dresses, Alessandra Ambrosio has chosen the ultimate in laidback outfits to ring in the new year — a simple bikini. Having returned to Brazil for the end-of-year festivities, the 30-something is enjoying some relaxed moments with her nearest and dearest. In the most recent snap shared with her followers, she wears a basic but highly effective, pink two-piece swimsuit.

Adriana Lima, casual and feminine

Supermodel Adriana Lima has also returned to her native Brazil, where she has been visiting numerous monuments. She recently posted this image, in which she is more laidback than ever in an outfit comprising an asymmetric skirt in white linen and a simple tank top, which she has paired with the ultimate symbol of relaxation, a pair of flip-flops.

Androgynous Emily Ratajkowski

Breaking with her usual habit of sharing lingerie and swimwear snaps, Emily Ratajkowski has decided to set a new course for 2020. A few days ago, the actress and model published this picture, in which she wears black trousers paired with a slightly rumpled oversize shirt. The mirror selfie is accompanied by the caption “2020 aesthetic.” Is this the first glimpse of a new style for next year? Time will tell. — AFP-Relaxnews