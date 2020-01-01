Dozens of monkeys die in German zoo fire

This picture taken on June 18, 2019 shows a young Sumatran orangutan named Elaine swinging on a line at the forest reserve in Jantho. Dozens of animals, including orangutans, chimpanzees and marmosets, were killed in a zoo fire in Germany. — AFP pic

BERLIN, Jan 1 — Fire ripped through the monkey house at Krefeld zoo in northwestern Germany on New Year’s Eve killing dozens of animals, including orangutans, chimpanzees and marmosets, management said today.

“Our worst fears have been realised,” the zoo, which specialises in primates, announced on its Facebook page.

Police said at least 30 of the animals had died.

The blaze destroyed the monkey enclosure, which opened in 1975, shortly before midnight.

But firefighters prevented the flames from spreading to other buildings at the zoo in North Rhine-Westphalia.

It was not clear what started the fire.

The zoo would remain closed during today with employees “in shock” after a “terrible tragedy”, the management said. — AFP