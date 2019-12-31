Burberry unveils its Chinese New Year 2020 campaign (VIDEO)

Burberry’s Chinese New Year 2020 campaign. ― Picture courtesy of Burberry/Leslie Zhang via AFP

PARIS, Dec 31 ― Burberry is seeing red this season, with its Chinese New Year 2020 campaign.

The luxury fashion brand has unveiled its celebratory campaign to kickstart the upcoming Year of the Rat, starring brand ambassador Zhou Dongyu and models He Cong and Liang Jiyuan.

Shot by the photographer Leslie Zhang, the campaign showcases a vivid red collection of tailored and sports-influenced pieces, with highlights including new versions of the label's signature Union sneaker and Lola bag in a bright red hue. On Instagram, the brand referred to the shade as a colour that heralds “joy, health and happiness.”

The collection, which is now available to buy in select stores globally, is peppered throughout with a limited-edition Thomas Burberry Monogram motif inspired by the Chinese zodiac.

“I wanted the images to portray a celebration, a celebration of a festive occasion,” said Zhang in a statement. “I wanted to remain rooted in elements that are traditional but also create images that would feel modern, just as the products are.”

The campaign stars also shared their thoughts on what Chinese New Year means to them, with Dongyu saying: “Chinese New Year for me means 'out with the old - in with the new'! The smell of the New Year's dinner that lasted until midnight and was prepared by each family member with their own speciality dish ― that is always one of my favourite memories.”

Jiyuan cited family time as one of his favorite things about the holiday, while Cong said, “My favourite Chinese New Year memory is setting off fireworks with my family. I believe that the person who launches the first firework of the New Year will receive good luck!” ― AFP-Relaxnews