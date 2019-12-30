Who were the biggest celebrity fragrance stars of 2019?

Thank U, Next campaign Image featuring Ariana Grande — Courtesy of Luxe Brands via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Dec 30 — 2019 was a bumper year for celebrity fragrances, as more and more stars jostle to get a slice of the perfume pie. We round up some of the biggest launches of the past 12 months.

Lily Aldridge

Supermodel Lily Aldridge launched Lily Aldridge Parfums this year in partnership with Inter Parfums Inc. Her debut scent, “Haven,” was inspired by her own garden in Nashville, and features notes of rose absolute, peony, freesia and musk.

She has since added a new scent, “Summit,” to her portfolio, featuring hints of rosemary, sandalwood and pink pepper.

Nick Jonas

Singer Nick Jonas has also been quietly building a fragrance empire: following the launch of his JV x NJ Eau de Toilette in collaboration with the lifestyle label John Varvatos, the star was back at it this October, with the introduction of another scent, “JV x NJ Silver Edition.”

Jennifer Lopez

2019 was a huge year for J-Lo — she got engaged to her fiance Alex Rodriguez, she was crowned ‘Fashion Icon' at the CFDA Fashion Awards, she took to the catwalk for Versace and she was snapped up to be the face of the fashion label Coach. And as if all that wasn't enough, she launched her 25th fragrance,”‘Promise.”

The scent, which aims to capture “the essence of a multifaceted and powerful woman,” features notes of Italian tangerine, pink berries, jasmine sambac and dewy honeysuckle.

Ariana Grande

Not only is she pop royalty, but Ariana Grande has shown herself to be a dab hand at the fragrance business, having amassed a multi-million dollar scent portfolio that she began building back in 2015 in partnership with Luxe Brands.

In August, the star added “Thank U, Next” to her perfume portfolio, named after her hit track of the same name.

Neymar Jr

Football star Neymar Jr. hooked up with Diesel in May to launch “Spirit of the Brave,” a collaborative scent featuring notes of bergamot, cypress and fir. The fist-shaped bottle was inspired by one of the athlete's legendary tattoos. — AFP-Relaxnews