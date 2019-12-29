Best of 2019: 8 unexpected fashion collaborations that caused a sensation

Victoria Beckham teamed up with Reebok in 2019. — Courtesy of Victoria Beckham/Instagram 2019 via AFP

LONDON, Dec 29 — Collaborations in the world of fashion are now so numerous that it's difficult to think of a brand that has yet to present one. Nonetheless, certain designers and major fashion houses did manage to surprise and delight in 2019 with unexpected partnerships that rocked the fashion sphere and the public.

Sport and luxury got on particularly well as demonstrated by Reebok x Victoria Beckham, Puma x Balmain, and Prada x adidas. Here is a look back on the most surprising collaborations that marked 2019.

Reebok x Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham kicked off 2019 with an unexpected collaboration with sportswear brand Reebok, which comprised a selection of sports inspired pieces with a touch of streetwear. Leggings, track pants, hooded sweatshirts, T-shirts, sneakers, and sports bags, mainly in black and orange, delighted fashion enthusiasts.

Viktor & Rolf x Aubade

Lingerie brand Aubade caused a sensation in June with the launch of a collection created in collaboration with fashion house Viktor & Rolf. Victor & Rolf's chic, glamorous signature bow was the unifying motif in a collection of pink and black bras, thongs, Brazilian briefs and shorties. Three mens' boxer shorts completed the collection.

UGG x Eckhaus Latta

In February, New York Fashion Week was marked by the reveal of a collaboration between UGG and Eckhaus Latta, which brought together the worlds of the two brands. On show were several pairs of women's and unisex shoes in luxury materials, as well as coats in Tuscan and curly sheepskin.

The collection finally went on sale in the fall of 2019, and the two brands have decided to undertake another joint venture for the 2020 spring-summer season.

Stella x Taylor Swift

Longstanding friends, Taylor Swift and Stella McCartney caused a stir when they announced that they would be teaming up on an eco-friendly ready-to-wear collection. The creations for men and women in sustainable materials were evocative of the singer's universe and her album Lover, released on August 23.

Nicki Minaj x Fendi

The famous rapper and the Italian fashion house partnered for a collection of ready-to-wear and accessories for all the family. Christened “Fendi Prints On,” the collection, which is still available, was notable for its vibrant pink-dominated palette and shiny metallic materials.

In September, a video with Nicki Minaj was unveiled to spotlight this surprising collection.

Giambattista Valli x H&M

This was in all probability the least unexpected collection, but only because the Swedish retailer presents a clothing line by a celebrated designer every year. In 2019, H&M called on Italian Giambattista Valli to design an entire range for its customers.

The result was a romantic collection of tulle dresses, skirts and tops with embroidery and pleats, which was universally well received when it went on sale in November.

Puma x Balmain

The announcement in October of a forthcoming collection by Puma, Balmain, and none other than Cara Delevingne had the fashion world abuzz. This was a venture with all the ingredients to stir curiosity and even hysteria among fashion addicts.

The fruit of this collaboration was a collection of ready-to-wear and accessories inspired by the world of boxing, a sport close to the hearts of Cara Delevingne and Olivier Rousteing. Shorts, jackets, T-shirts, dresses, and sneakers went on sale on November 21.

Prada for adidas Originals

Italian fashion house Prada is the most recent to date to have made a splash, with the announcement of a partnership with adidas.

In early December, the first instalment from this venture, which is set to continue until 2020, went on sale: A product duo comprising a pair of Superstar sneakers in full-grain leather and a calfskin bowling bag. Manufactured in Italy by Prada, the creations sport the logos of the two brands. — AFP-Relaxnews