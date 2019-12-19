Fenty Beauty still has time for one more beauty launch in 2019 (VIDEO)

A screenshot of Fenty Beauty’s Instagram page.

NEW YORK, Dec 19 ― Fenty Beauty by Rihanna is countering the post-Christmas blues with a playful new makeup launch.

The makeup brand has announced that it is dropping eight different eyeshadow palettes that can be used individually or snapped together in varying mix n' match combinations before the year is over. Dubbed “Snapshadows,” the collection will roll out on December 26.

The palettes themselves, Allure reports, are called “True Neutrals,” “Cool Neutrals,” “Deep Neutrals,” “Rose,” “Peach,” “Smoky,” “Pastel Frost” and “Cade.” Each palette contains six eyeshadow shades with matte and shimmer finishes, in hues ranging from earthy nudes to vibrant pastel tones. The brand is also launching four new tools ― the “Precise Definition Eyeshadow Brush,” the “Precision Blending Brush,” the “Plush Eyeshadow Brush” and the “Dry Brush-Cleaning Sponge” at the same time, to ensure a smooth makeup application process.

The launch rounds out another busy year for Fenty Beauty, which has achieved cult status since it was founded by Rihanna in 2017. The brand kicked off 2019 with its first concealer launch, releasing “Pro Filtr Concealer” in 50 shades, before bringing back its hit product “Body Lava” in new shades, branching out into lip scrub and lip balm, and rolling out 50 shades of “Pro Filtr Hydrating Foundation.” The label also signed its first ambassador this year, in the form of actor Amandla Stenberg. ― AFP-Relaxnews