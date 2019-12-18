Decking the Malaysian malls in festive Christmas cheer. Here’s a quick look at some of them

The beautiful Christmas tree lit up at night at Suria KLCC. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — With only a week before Christmas, preparations must surely be in its last stages for those celebrating.

One of the last minute activities is shopping for presents.

And with any festival in Malaysia, the management of shopping centres has gone all out to make it as merry and festive as possible to get everyone in the mood.

So get ready to feast your eyes on beautiful decorations while strolling around to snap photos and listening to the Christmas songs being played.

Some malls got decked out soon after Deepavali ended and you can be sure that the decorations will change soon after Christmas considering Chinese New Year is in January next year.

There are also various activities that you can take part in to take your mind off shopping.

To recap what some shopping malls have done to pretty up this Christmas season, Malay Mail’s photographers got busy to capture some of the colourful decorations.

1. Suria KLCC

The concourse area of Suria KLCC all decorated for Christmas. — Picture by Hari Anggara

This is one shopping centre that many people flock to and it did not disappoint this year.

From the twinkling lights on the Christmas tree outside the mall to the inside where the theme this year is “Christmas Wonders in White.”

The tree which is located outside the mall is reportedly the tallest in Malaysia at 100 feet (30.48 metres) in height and is decorated with colourful baubles.

It is really worth the trip just to take photos of it at night when the tree is brightly lit.

The concourse area is decorated like a townsquare at Christmas complete with snowmen with a Ferris wheel to boot.

2. 1 Utama

Christmas trees galore at 1 Utama shopping centre. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

If you want to get lost in among Christmas trees, then this is the shopping centre for you.

This year, this popular mall has gone all out with beautifully-decorated Christmas trees of various heights, themed Whimsical Woodlands.

A snapshot of a shopper checking out the Christmas decorations at 1 Utama shopping mall. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

The winter wonderland feel is recreated with fake snow and there is an ice skating rink as well.

There are also stalls that have been set up for you shop from.

3. Pavilion KL

The festive exterior of Pavilion KL.— Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

This year the mall is going with “A Starry Christmas” and be prepared to be awed with the tonnes of twinkling lights everywhere.

Shoppers posing for a wefie with the Christmas decorations. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

The colourful lights start right from the outside and the bright scene goes on inside.

Snap multiple photos to add them to your Instagram collection and you will probably have a problem of choosing the perfect one.

4. Sunway Pyramid

Sunway Pyramid is all decked up for Christmas. — Picture by Choo Choy May

This year, this shopping mall has decided to go The Great Christmas Market as it attempts to capture the spirit of such markets in Germany.

They have even put in rotating Nutcrackers to brighten the mood.

Christmas decorations brighten up Sunway Pyramid this festive season. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Again, another moment to be captured and planted on social media for friends and family to be awed at.

5. Mid Valley Megamall

Christmas decorations at Mid Valley Megamall. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Santa Claus is the inspiration behind this mall’s Christmas theme.

They have decided to channel Mr Claus with its “Santa’s Toyland” with the man himself making an appearance to entertain the lucky children.

Santa Claus entertaining the crowd at the centre court of Mid Valley Megamall. — Picture by Hari Anggara.

There are boxes of “presents” and toys to further brighten up the scene.

6. Sunway Velocity

Taking the opportunity to pose with Santa. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Also themed The Great Christmas Market, this mall is also abuzz with activity and festive air.

There are lots of twinkling lights and Santa is known to drop to provide some dose of entertainment.

You can also catch a glimpse of reindeer that have been lit up.



