Zambia to allow medicinal cannabis

LUSAKA, Dec 17 ― Zambia yesterday decided to allow the cultivation of cannabis for export for medicinal purposes, a government spokesperson said.

Up to now, the cultivation or possession of cannabis for whatever reasons was prohibited in Zambia and subject to a jail sentence.

“I wish to confirm that the cabinet... gave its approval, in principle,... for the cultivation, processing and exportation of cannabis for economic and medicinal purposes,” said spokesperson Dora Siliya in a statement.

Siliya added that the health ministry would provide overall leadership as well as coordinate the issuance of licenses.

Cannabis for medicinal purposes has been authorised in around 30 countries.

The small kingdom of Lesotho was the first African nation to allow medicinal cannabis in 2017.

South Africa followed suit a year later but went further and approved the consumption of marijuana for personal use by adults. — AFP