World’s largest river cruise ship to sail in China

Yangtze River, China. — Picture by istock.comAFP

BEIJING, Dec 17 — Next spring, the Yangtze River in China will become home to the world’s biggest river cruise ship.

The only American cruise line to sail the Yangtze River, Victoria Cruises is set to lift anchor on its newest river cruise ship Victoria Sabrina which will span six passenger decks, reports industry website Travel Pulse.

The latest edition to the Victoria Cruises fleet is described as the company’s most extravagant ship yet. Victoria Cruises carries a five-star rating from China’s Ministry of Tourism and Culture.

According to Travel Pulse, Victoria Sabrina is a next-generation ship that is powered partly by electricity and other energy-saving technologies.

Along with the passenger decks, the ship will also feature theatre and observation decks.

Staterooms feature 275 square feet of living area, while the most luxurious cabin style, the Shangri-La Suites, offers 915 square feet of interior space and 1,320 square feet of exterior balcony space. — AFP-Relaxnews