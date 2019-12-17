The Colosseum tops TripAdvisor's list of most popular experiences in 2019

A general view shows the ancient Colosseum on June 28, 2016 in Rome. ― Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Dec 17 ― European landmarks dominate TripAdvisor's list of most popular travel experiences of 2019, with Rome's Colosseum topping the ranking for the second year in a row.

The top 10 list is filled with some of the world's most recognisable sites, mostly concentrated in Europe, with the exception of a handful of US landmarks and attractions.

After the Colosseum, the Louvre in Paris and the Vatican round out the top three spots. Asia, the Middle East, Latin America and Africa are conspicuously absent.

The list is based on the number of reservations and bookings made through the TripAdvisor website.

Here are the top 10 TripAdvisor experiences for 2019:

1. The Colosseum, Rome

2. The Louvre, Paris

3. The Vatican

4. The Statue of Liberty, New York

5. The Eiffel Tower, Paris

6. Sagrada Familia, Barcelona

7. French Quarter, New Orleans

8. Anne Frank House, Amsterdam

9. Willis Tower, Chicago

10. Piazza San Marco, Venice ― AFP-Relaxnews