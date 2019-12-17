Brothers of bride dress up as ‘superheroes’ to liven up Kelantan wedding

The bride’s brothers share a light moment with her groom during the reception. — Picture from Facebook/Fadhil Aman Ahyat II

PETALING JAYA, Dec 17 — Four Malaysian brothers made waves online when they stepped out in superhero costumes for their youngest sister’s nuptials this week.

Dressed as Spiderman, Deadpool, and the Masked Rider, Syahiera Sabri’s siblings accompanied her during the procession all the way to the pelamin during the wedding in Kelantan.

The special day was caught on camera by photographer Fadhil Aman Ahyat, who shared pictures of the newlyweds and their superhero guests online.

His post has been shared on Facebook more than 6,800 times so far.

Malaysian social media users couldn’t help but giggle at the antics of Syahiera’s siblings which lended a lively atmosphere to the ceremony.

“I’m sure (the bride’s) man won’t be brave enough to cause problems after this,” wrote Najwa Zaidi.

“It’s like a warning for the groom. If anything happens to their sister, he’s gonna get Spiderman’s swinging kick,” said Wan Mohamad Fadhli.



