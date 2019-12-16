Sir Richard Branson launches fragrance that smell like cruise ship

Ship No. 1 retails for US$50. Net proceeds go towards Ocean Unite. — Picture courtesy of Virgin

LONDON, Dec 16 — It smells like ship. No, that’s not a spelling mistake. Sir Richard Branson has launched a perfume inspired by his first ocean liner the Scarlet Lady called Ship No. 1.

The signature scent of Virgin Voyages’ inaugural ship, the perfume is described as a contrast between sea lavender and fig tree, with hints of mandarin, rosemary and sea salt.

In trademark Branson style, the campaign is creative, if not cheeky.

“What’s that smell? An age-old question put forward by sailors since the very first days of oceanic exploration,” reads the website itsmellslikeship.com/.

“Take it with you wherever, whenever. And when somebody walks into the room and says, ‘It smells like something in here, but I just can’t put my finger on it.’ Let them know. It smells like ship.”

Along with being the owner of a cruise line, Branson is also a hotelier. And many of the top luxury hotels and brands also develop their own signature scents that are diffused within the property, some of which are available for purchase.

Westin Hotels, The Dorchester, the Ritz Carlton and W Hotels for instance, sell room sprays and candles bearing their signature scents.

Ship No. 1 retails for $50 USD. Net proceeds go towards Ocean Unite.




