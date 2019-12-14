Celine enlists TikTok star Noen Eubanks to present its new creations

Noen Eubanks strikes a pose for Celine. ― Screenshot via Instagram

PARIS, Dec 14 ― Noen Eubanks, a star with a massive following on the application TikTok, has become the face of Celine for the latest photo shoot to spotlight the luxury house's creations. Celine has presented the series of black and white photographs on its Instagram account.

For decades, famous models have regularly posed for major fashion houses, so too have celebrities from the world's of music and film. More recently influencers have taken their turn in front of the camera, and now they are being joined by social network stars... Is TikTok about to become the latest recruiting ground for luxury brand muses? Ostensibly it is, if this latest series of photographs unveiled by Celine on social networks is anything to go by.

The French luxury house has called on the services of Noen Eubanks, a Generation Z icon on Tik Tok, who, by extension, already has 2.2 million followers on Instagram for only 10 publications. The young man, who poses like a professional, appears to be perfectly at ease in these shots by Celine's artistic director Hedi Slimane.

The images show him wearing black jeans with a striped crop top and leather perfecto: creations from the most recent Celine collection, which is available from stores and online from Celine.com. ― AFP-Relaxnews