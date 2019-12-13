Uniquely wood: Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Award trophy makers reveal what it’s like to design prestigious trophy

Mohammad’s final product in all its glory. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, Dec 13 ― Trophies are always the centre of attention at any awards event.

Trophy makers, on the other hand, shy away from the spotlight and don’t really share the stage with their masterful creations.

That’s a real shame when you think about it because to make such grand and impressive trophies, worthy of being presented to anyone of high achievements, is no easy feat.

There are many different elements to consider, like coherence of its design, materials to be used or even colour ― there’s a lot hiding behind its gleaming finish.

Especially if that trophy is to be made for the Malaysian AIDS Foundation-Berjaya Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Award Gala Dinner 2019, which was previously known as the Red Ribbon Gala.

But, that’s what Mohammad Ridhwanul Hanif Zulkarnain and Atiqah Yahya were tasked with after a client offered them the chance to design the trophies for the Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Award and Patron’s Awards.

“After submitting our draft, the MAF gala committee decided that they liked ours the best, and we were very excited to get this chance,” said Atiqah.

The happily-married couple from Senawang in Seremban, Negri Sembilan added that they were honoured to be a part of such an esteemed event and hoped that they could do justice to their chosen design.

Atiqah’s husband, Mohammad then started to get to work as he strived to bring his brainchild to life and complete it before the gala dinner this weekend on December 14.

“From the initial sketches to the final product, it took about two to three weeks to complete,” said Mohammad.

Mohammad and Atiqah shared their insights on what it’s like to design and create the Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Award trophy. ― Picture courtesy of Atiqah Yahya

“We make all kinds of trophies, metal or crystal, but we just started making wooden trophies this year and suggested to make MAF’s trophies wooden because it is more unique.”

He added that the design of the trophies was based on the red ribbon in MAF’s official logo, which are two intertwined ribbons that form a heart shape, with a mix of cultural and traditional Malaysian elements.

“The inspiration or the base of the design for all the trophies come from the red ribbon in MAF’s logo, which is also used as a symbol for the unity of people living with HIV,” said Mohammad.

“From that base, we decided to add a mix of cultural influences into the design like forms of traditional crafts and motifs such as kerawang (carvings/patterns), batik, and geometric shapes.”

Once he had all the elements and features set, Mohammad then proceeded to construct the trophies as he used wood and acrylic materials to shape the different pieces of the trophies that would bring it all together.

The body of the Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Award trophy oozes traditional style and influences as Mohammad incorporated various intricate patterns and shapes into the body design, right down to the finest detail.

A closer look at the fine work and craftsmanship done by Mohammad on the engravable plaque. ― Picture courtesy of Atiqah Yahya

He also made use of his engraving skills as well as he put the final artistic finishing touches on the red ribbon logo embellishment on the top to make it really stand out.

For the Patron’s Awards trophies, Mohammad decided to keep it simple, and not take any attention away from the main prize, which is the highlight of the day.

“We just decided to use the red ribbon logo once again, using wood, but this time with more attention placed on it,” said Mohammad.

“The acrylic base was then used as the text plaque with the names of the winners on it, to create a clean and simple finish.”

Mohammad and Atiqah are no strangers when it comes to preparing gifts of any kind as the pair co-own an e-gift shop called EZdoorgift.com, with two physical outlets located in Senawang and Gombak in Kuala Lumpur.

Mohammad even takes pride in saying that they have possibly one of the widest varieties of gifts available as they are able to make almost any type of gift imaginable.

“We’ve been in this business since 2015 and are always looking to add variety to our products and services,” said Mohammad.

“We do wedding gifts like chocolates, cakes, magnets and cards, or even premium gifts like printed bottles, mugs, T-shirts, hampers and bouquets,

“Basically, anything you can think of, we can try to make it.”

The gala dinner will take place tomorrow at the Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur, which is the official hotel partner of the event.

Malay Mail is media partner for the event.

At the event, the Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Award will be presented to an individual or organisation for their continued support to end AIDS in Malaysia.

Funds and proceeds raised from the gala will be directed back to the fight against HIV/AIDS in areas such as HIV prevention and education along with AIDS care and support for people living with HIV.

For more information on the Gala, surf over to https://yam.org.my/V2/project/tun-dr-siti-hasmah-award-gala-dinner-2019/