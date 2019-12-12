Jennifer Garner teams up with Virtue hair care

Jennifer Garner is seen with Virtue founder and CEO Melisse Shaban (right) and creative director Adir Abergel. — Picture courtesy of Abby Ross/Virtue Labs via AFP

NEW YORK, Dec 12 ― Hollywood star Jennifer Garner is backing biotech hair care brand Virtue.

The actress has teamed up with Virtue Labs to promote its premium hair care line, whose creative director is her long-time friend and hairstylist, Adir Abergel. She will work closely alongside Abergel and Virtue’s founder and CEO Melisse Shaban, focusing on creative content development and brand strategy.

“Adir and I have grown up together and have collaborated extensively for almost 20 years,” said Garner in a statement. “I trust him with everything, but especially when it comes to hair, so naturally, I was an early consumer and fan of Virtue’s products.” She added: “First of all ― my hair loves this stuff, the results have been amazing! But when the innovative science behind the products was explained to me, I really got excited-I mean, who knew science could give you your best hair?!”

The Pearl Harbour star also offered a glimpse into her fun working relationship with Abergel, uploading a series of playful videos and selfies to her Instagram account and announcing the new, official partnership.

“It’s not enough to say that Jen and I are friends, we’re more like family,” Abergel elaborated. “We basically grew up together in our careers in Hollywood. To have this amazing human who I love believe in our products so much that she wants to join our Virtue family is more than I could dream of.”

Virtue, which retails online at Sephora and in select salons internationally, uses clinically proven Alpha Keratin 60kuTM technology that promises to transform the hair’s health. Since it was founded in 2017, the brand has gone on to achieve recognition for signature products such as its “Recovery Shampoo”, “Split End Serum” and “Virtue ColorKick”. — AFP-Relaxnews