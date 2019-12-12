In advising young Asia Pacific leaders, Michelle Obama channels famous phrase ‘going high’

Former first lady Michelle Obama attends the Girls Opportunity Alliance programme with Room to Read at the Can Giuoc Highschool in Long An province, Vietnam December 9, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — Former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama called on young leaders to “stay high” in living out their lives.

“Stay high, going low never works. But you know that,” she told a plenary session at the Obama Foundation Leaders: Asia-Pacific Programme with Oscar-winning actress Julia Roberts.

It was moderated by former Miss Malaysia World and Fugee School co-founder Deborah Henry.

The programme is a one-year leadership development programme that seeks to inspire, empower and connect emerging leaders from across the Asia-Pacific region.

Obama is famous for her phrase, “When they go low, we go high” which she used in her speech during the Democratic National Convention in 2016 where Hillary Clinton was running to be United States’ first woman president.

Last year, she was reported in the New York Times as saying that the meaning behind “going high” did not mean not feeling hurt or not entitled to an emotion.

“It means that your response has to reflect the solution. It shouldn’t come from a place of anger or vengefulness. Barack and I had to figure that out,” she said.

“Anger may feel good in the moment, but it’s not going to move the ball forward.”

Obama was today answering a question on the kind of leadership that the world needs in current times.

“Most people get up in the morning and they want to do the right thing. People are fundamentally good,” she said.

She also advised those present to live by the values taught to them by their parents, to be honest and tell the truth.

“Know history and understand it in the context of the world.”

Obama said to always give people, even those one was at odds with, the benefit of the doubt and to “put ourselves in those shoes”.

“Be compassionate. Trust your gut. And don’t get discouraged.”