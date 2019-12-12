Charity run aims to raise RM70,000 for Tunku Kurshiah College alumnae in need

The 5km green run also aims to create awareness on the importance of leading a greener lifestyle. — Picture from Facebook/TKC Walk-A-Run Carnival

PETALING JAYA, Dec 12 — Some 1,200 participants along with 200 school students are expected to participate at the TKC Walk-a-Run Carnival 3.0 (TWRC 3.0) next month.

The public run, organised by The Malay Girls College/Tunku Kurshiah College Old Girls Association (MGC/TKC OGA), will take place on Sunday, January 19 from 7am to 11am at the University of Malaya Sports Arena.

The association’s third healthy lifestyle event is themed Go Green to reflect present-day social responsibilities.

To create awareness on the importance of leading a greener lifestyle, the MGC/TKC OGA has joined hands with Yayasan Hijau Malaysia (YaHijau), an agency under the Ministry of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change (Mestecc).

Participants of the carnival can look forward to dressing up in their greenest costumes during the 5km run or walk alongside other attractions such as a treasure hunt that will see 200 school students recruited by Yayasan Hijau from around the Klang Valley taking part.

Other fun activities including Zumba, touch rugby, celebrity relay and a frisbee competition also await.

On top of a variety of prizes up for grabs, breakfast will be provided to all participants courtesy of Nestle.

Living out of town but want to take part?

Runners this year can opt for a virtual run where the 5km distance can be completed at their own pace and time by downloading the SOFEARUN app, allowing for greater overall participation.

The finisher medal and T-shirt will be shipped to participants once the distance of the race is achieved.

Categorised as a non-competitive running event, TWRC 3.0 won’t be handing out bibs, timing-chip and reward for the fastest runner.

Instead, a wrist tag will be provided to identify each runner which can be exchanged for a finisher medal after the run.

The carnival hopes to raise RM70,000 which will be used to launch a welfare fund Tabung Kebajikan Murid- Murid Tua MGC/TKC to assist alumnae in need.

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman is expected to attend the event with Mestecc deputy minister Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis who is the chairman of Yayasan Hijau Malaysia, the event’s co-organiser.

The dignitaries will be accompanied by MGC/TKC OGA president Tan Sri Datuk Rafiah Salim, deputy president Mariam Tun Sulaiman and vice president Datin Norhizan Ibrahim.

The event’s major sponsor is Nestle while other sponsors include Allianz, Bank Rakyat, TNB, TM, System Consultancy Services, Acasia and University Malaya (Kolej-ke 12).

To register, download the SOFEARUN app on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store or by clicking here.