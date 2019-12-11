A fourth Post Malone and Crocs collaboration announced

Post Malone and Crocs have unveiled their collaboration for the winter of 2019. — Picture courtesy of Crocs via AFP

NEW YORK, Dec 11 — Following the success of their previous collaborations, American artist Post Malone and the Crocs brand have teamed up once again this winter for a new limited edition model, which goes on sale today, in a selection of stores around the world and online.

It only took a few minutes for the stock to sell out of the three previous Post Malone x Crocs collections. A good reason for the artist and the famous brand to offer a fourth one just a few days before the end of the year celebrations. For this latest opus, they have come up with a more urban look and a design that should delight fans of the American rapper.

A modern reinterpretation of Crocs’ iconic clog, the Post Malone x Crocs Duet Max Clog is without a doubt the model into which Post Malone has invested the greatest creative effort. The clog features a blue and black camouflage pattern, an oversized outsole, and adjustable back straps for maximum comfort.

The results of this latest collaboration between Post Malone and Crocs will go on sale at today. The retail price has been set at US$59.99 (RM249.71).

Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone’s third studio album, was released in September of this year. — AFP-Relaxnews