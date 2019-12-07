Laverne Cox partners with haircare brand Matrix (VIDEO)

Actress Laverne Cox at the 69th Emmy Awards. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 7 ― Actress Laverne Cox has landed a new partnership with the professional haircare brand Matrix Total Results.

The Orange is the New Black star is heading to Orlando, Florida, in January, to take part in the training event Matrix Destination 2020.

Cox will kick off the three-day training event by welcoming over 2000 hairstylists, featuring in a mainstage opening show and joining Matrix Global Business Ambassador Tabatha Coffey in a “Live Your Color” general session discussion.

“I am so excited to join Tabatha and some of the most talented people in beauty at Matrix Destination 2020,” says Cox, who is known for her work as an LGBTQ+ activist. “I am passionate about beauty and know when a person looks their best this can translate to how they feel as well. I only know how to be my true self and that is why this partnership with Matrix Total Results is the perfect fit!”

According to Matrix, which is part of L'Oréal USA's Professional Products Division, Cox will share her “inspirational messages about strength, conviction, individuality and the important role beauty plays in building confidence for everyone” during the “Live Your Color” general session.

This is not Cox's first big beauty deal ― she previously launched a nail polish collection in collaboration with Orly Nails, back in 2017. ― AFP-Relaxnews