Guess is about to make its jeans more sustainable

LOS ANGELES, Dec 6 — Guess has announced plans to make its denim more sustainable, after joining the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s ‘Make Fashion Circular’ initiative.

The LA-based fashion and lifestyle brand has committed to developing its denim according to the initiative’s ‘Jeans Redesign Guidelines,’ which have established minimum requirements in a bid to make denim production more ethical and sustainable. To achieve this, the label has recruited the help of students at its local fashion university, the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM) in Los Angeles.

“The Ellen MacArthur Foundation is leading the way in rethinking fashion design, and Guess is thrilled to be a part of this transformation,” said Carlos Alberini, CEO, Guess, in a statement.

“Guess has been synonymous with denim culture throughout its history — and by joining the Jeans Redesign they are helping to shape the industry’s future,” added Francois Souchet, Make Fashion Circular lead at the Ellen MacArthur Foundation. “We are delighted to be working with them to create jeans that last longer, that can be remade into new jeans at the end of their use, and are made in ways which are better for the environment and the people that make them.”

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation issued its ‘Jeans Redesign’ guidelines in July of this year, introducing requirements regarding garment durability, material health, recyclability, and traceability. According to the guidelines, jeans should be free of hazardous chemicals and conventional electroplating, they should be produced using cellulose fibres from regenerative, organic or transitional farming methods and they should withstand a minimum of 30 home launderings. In signing up to the initiative, Guess joins a slew of major brands already committed to it, including Gap, H&M, Lee and Tommy Hilfiger. — AFP-Relaxnews